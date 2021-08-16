(Waldorf, MD, August 15, 2021) After a rain-filled weekend, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs picked up a vital three-game sweep over the Lexington Legends. After whomping the Legends 15-4 in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader, Southern Maryland’s Jake Luce hit a walk-off single in game two, securing a 4-3 victory.

Southern Maryland’s offensive outburst continued on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Crabs picked up where they left off on Sunday, leading 7-1 heading into the fourth inning after a rain delay paused the game on Saturday. The Blue Crabs kept their scoring tirade going, beginning with a four-run fourth inning. Alex Crosby pounded his third homer in as many games and collected four RBI for the second straight game.

Southern Maryland finished off a 15-4 win, extending to a three-game win streak in which they scored 37 runs, pounding ten homers.

Game two of the doubleheader was much more tightly contested, featuring scoring in just two innings. The Legends began the scoring off of Southern Maryland’s starting pitcher, Sam Burton. With two outs in the inning, MLB veteran Michael Choice drilled a three-run homer to the left-center field.

Facing MLB veteran Henry Owens, Southern Maryland responded with three of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Zach Collier and David Harris each singled home a run before Owens walked in a third run, tying the game at 3-3.

Both the Legends and the Crabs brought in the big guns in the latter stages of the game. 11 year MLB veteran Jeremy Jeffress and 9 years MLB veteran Mat Latos duked it out on the mound. In the first extra-innings home game of the 2021 season for Southern Maryland, Jake Luce smacked a two-out walk-off single up the middle to secure a 4-3 Southern Maryland victory.

The Blue Crabs advanced to 5-5 in the Second Half, and 36-34 overall. After a day off on Monday, Southern Maryland will host the York Revolution for a three-game set.

