LEONARDTOWN, MD– During their Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, meeting, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County received a briefing from the Departments of Economic Development and the Public Works & Transportation. The Commissioners heard how the St Mary’s County Innovation District Master Plan would move forward with the implementation of a new brand identity. The AeroPark Innovation District name and logo design were featured during the presentation.

The Innovation District designation includes the St Mary’s County Regional Airport, the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland existing facilities with the addition of the new SMART building, the University of Maryland Unmanned Aerial System Test Site, the TechPort business accelerator, a variety of specialized aviation and aeronautic companies as well as the adjacent Wildewood Professional and Technology Park, retail areas, and the industrial area along Airport View Drive.

Led by Arnett Muldrow and Associates, the AeroPark design was derived from a series of industry and community stakeholder sessions over three days, during which a broad range of stakeholders were asked to provide input and discussion on the development of the future district.

“The great variety of opportunities within the AeroPark district provides an important step in diversifying our future in St Mary’s County. The proximity to the County’s largest anchor and economic engine, NAS Patuxent River, will provide many opportunities beyond the gate,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy.

“The combination of business, industry, education, research centered around the regional airport provides a unique opportunity to strengthen and expand the local economy, deliver education and employment opportunities, and create a world-class research and innovation hub,” said Chris Kaselemis, Director of Economic Development for St Mary’s County. “This is a place for idea exchange and collaboration as well as a place for the community to visit and gather,” continued Kaselemis.

For more information, go to YesStMarysMD.com or contact St Mary’s County Department of Economic Development ded@stamrysmd.com or 301-475-4200, ext. 1400.

