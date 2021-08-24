PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Aug. 23, 2021 – The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter will waive adoption fees for all animals during the Clear the Shelter event beginning Monday, Aug. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 19. Animals of all ages and personalities are available for adoption including dogs, cats, rabbits, roosters, and more. Regular adoption procedures still apply during the event.

“We have an overabundance of animals at the shelter which means staff have worked diligently to ensure the county’s animals are out of potentially harmful living conditions, and in a safe and healthy environment,” said Public Safety Director Jackie Vaughan. “With the help of volunteers, foster families, and of course the shelter’s dedicated staff, we are able to provide care to these animals, but we really depend on residents to step in and offer these wonderful animals a home and better quality of life. If you have the means to, please help us clear the shelter and find a loving new home for an animal in need.”

Clear the Shelters is an annual, nationwide pet adoption campaign that is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal. Since 2015, the Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign has resulted in more than a half-million pets finding new homes.

For citizens interested in adopting cats, but not able to keep an indoor cat, the animal shelter offers the “Linda’s Working Cats” program to place cats who cannot be placed in a home setting. A working cat is an under-socialized outdoor cat who can provide natural pest control on a property. Visit online to learn more about the program.

The shelter is always in need of donated items including blankets, toys, dry and canned food, carriers, and more. Visit the shelter wish list for a full list of items. For monetary donations, citizens can contact the nonprofit organization Friends of the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter at 301-399-0107.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is an open admission animal shelter managed by the Animal Shelter Division of the Calvert County Department of Public Safety.

Shelter hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an intake appointment call 410-535-7387. The shelter is located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick. For more information about adopting from the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter visit www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com.

