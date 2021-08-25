August 23, 2021: Inc. magazine revealed that ABSI is No. 889 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

ABSI’s CEO, Chris Sacco, stated “We’re honored to be selected by Inc. magazine to join this impressive listin 2021! While I’m thrilled with our revenue growth of 547%, I’m even more proud of our incredible employees who strive to deliver uncompromising support throughout the year.”

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., now available on newsstands.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

Like this: Like Loading...