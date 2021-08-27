Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) now offers families a second option to look up transportation information for students. Click here to access the new portal. Parents can use either the new portal or School Locator to search for their child’s transportation details.

The new portal requires users to enter their child’s six-digit student identification number and birth date to access transportation details. Parents can find their child’s student identification number in ParentVue, under their child’s name on the main login screen.

Additionally, the new system allows families of students with special needs transportation or eligible out-of-zone bus assignments to view their child’s transportation information. This includes students attending Maurice J. McDonough High School out-of-zone for either a career and technical education (CTE) program such as the CASE or dance offerings, or those in the Secondary Academy of International Languages (SAIL) program.

Parents can also continue to use the School Locator feature on the CCPS website at https://infosharecharles.tripsparkhost.com/. School Locator provides transportation information for users who search the system by address, as well as details about school zone eligibility.

The CCPS Transportation Department is still finalizing bus routes for the 2021-2022 school year. Parents who check either information system and do not see bus details posted should call the bus hotline at 301-932-6655 for assistance. The hotline runs 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 26-27, and 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 30-31.

CCPS recommends parents check the transportation portals over the weekend to ensure no changes were made to their child’s bus details.

