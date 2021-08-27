Starting Aug. 30, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will partner with the Maryland Department of Health contracted vendor, 20/20 GeneSystems, to provide all preventative COVID-19 screenings. This includes the high school athletic screening program. Testing will begin at all high schools the week of Aug. 30. Voluntary testing at elementary and middle schools will be added by the week of Sept. 7.

All parents who want their child to participate in the program (including student-athletes) must complete a one-time registration using the new system. Click here to access the system. Parents of student-athletes must register again using the new system.

Registration is available 24 hours a day and parents only need to register once for the duration of the program. Testing will occur weekly and parents can opt their child in for screenings at any time. In order for a student or staff member to be tested, the one-time registration must be completed by midnight of the Saturday prior to the week for testing.

At the elementary and middle school levels, testing will occur during lunch shifts to avoid conflicts with instruction. Testing at high schools will take place during lunch shifts, twice a week, and from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m., once per week, for athletes. School principals will share testing schedule details with families.

Licensed staff from GeneSystems will oversee the testing at schools and centers, and process all results.

The test used is an anterior nasal swab PCR test, which a student or staff member may administer themselves. GeneSystems staff will also help any test taker, as needed.

Test results are shared directly with parents and staff who register for testing within 48 hours. Parents or staff members with questions about the program can contact Jason Stoddard, CCPS director of school safety and security, at jstoddard@ccboe.com or 301-392-5550.

Earlier this summer, the Maryland Department of Health contracted with GeneSystems to provide COVID-19 screening services to Maryland public schools.

