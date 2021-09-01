GLEN BURNIE, MD (August 31, 2021) – The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office is using its Rollover Simulator this week to remind attendees at the Maryland State Fair to put safety first over Labor Day weekend and every day by always buckling up when they travel. The simulator – a modified truck turned educational tool – will be available for 15-minute demonstrations every 30 minutes between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily from Thursday, September 2 through the conclusion of the fair Monday, September 6 weather permitting.

The vehicle demonstrates the drastic difference a properly buckled seat belt can make in a rollover crash. The demonstration will show three scenarios using a crash test dummy to represent a driver properly buckled, improperly buckled (with the seat belt underneath the arm), and unbuckled.

In 2020, Maryland experienced 573 fatalities on its roadways, and preliminary data shows 124 of those killed were not using a seat belt. Additionally, an annual survey indicated that Maryland’s seat belt use last year dropped below 90% for the first time in years. Being buckled during a crash helps keep you safe and secure inside your vehicle and helps avoid passengers from becoming projectiles within the vehicle. In the event of a rollover crash, being ejected from a vehicle is almost always deadly.

While the Rollover Simulator will be at the Maryland State Fair this holiday weekend, all motorists are reminded that no matter where you travel, it is critical to follow the rules of the road andBe the Driver Who Saves Lives.

Be the BUCKLED UP Driver: As the Rollover Simulator demonstrates – seat belts are the first line of defense in the event of a crash. Buckle up – every seat, every ride.

As the Rollover Simulator demonstrates – seat belts are the first line of defense in the event of a crash. Buckle up – every seat, every ride. Be the SOBER Driver and/or Be the MAKE A PLAN Driver: Before you leave, plan ahead for a sober ride home. This includes being the sober driver, designating a sober driver, using public transportation or calling a friend, family member or rideshare service.

Before you leave, plan ahead for a sober ride home. This includes being the sober driver, designating a sober driver, using public transportation or calling a friend, family member or rideshare service. Be the FOCUSED Driver: Put away all distractions while driving. The text can wait!

Put away all distractions while driving. The text can wait! Be the SLOW DOWN Driver: Excessive speeds can limit motorist’s reaction times and in the event of a crash, can make them more severe. Leave a few minutes early to give yourself enough time to get to your destination safely.

Excessive speeds can limit motorist’s reaction times and in the event of a crash, can make them more severe. Leave a few minutes early to give yourself enough time to get to your destination safely. Be the LOOK TWICE Driver: Motorcyclists are out and about during the warm weather. Drivers should look twice, especially in their blind spots, for motorcyclists.

Motorcyclists are out and about during the warm weather. Drivers should look twice, especially in their blind spots, for motorcyclists. Be the SHARE THE ROAD Driver:With children returning to school, there will be more pedestrian and bicyclist activity. Stop at crosswalks and leave at least 3 feet of space while passing bicyclists.

Learn more about the MDOT MVA’s Highway Safety Office at ZeroDeathsMD.gov or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @ZeroDeathsMD.

Like this: Like Loading...