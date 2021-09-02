PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. –Sept. 1, 2021–Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability.New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive.These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development congratulate the following new, expanded and relocated businesses:

New Businesses

Chase Bank

55 Stoakley Road, Prince Frederick

443-532-3338

Flowline Construction

Dunkirk

410-610-1863

Mateo Tag and Title Service

2976 Penwick Lane, Dunkirk

Positive Construction Solutions, LLC

Lusby

443-404-4118

Expansions

Southern Maryland Community Network

305 Prince Frederick Blvd., Prince Frederick

410-535-4787

Relocations

Century 21 New Millennium

862 Costley Way, Prince Frederick

443-968-9595

Patuxent Adventure Center

13372 HG Trueman Road, Solomons

410-610-3541

Platinum, Inc.

289 Merrimac Court, Prince Frederick

410-414-8320

The Calvert County Department of Economic Development works to help all businesses succeed, from small, local businesses to large, national enterprises. For information on the Department of Economic Development and the many services the county offers the business community, contact the department at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880, or by email at info@ecalvert.com.

