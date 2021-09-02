PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. –Sept. 1, 2021–Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability.New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive.These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development congratulate the following new, expanded and relocated businesses:
New Businesses
55 Stoakley Road, Prince Frederick
443-532-3338
Dunkirk
410-610-1863
Mateo Tag and Title Service
2976 Penwick Lane, Dunkirk
Positive Construction Solutions, LLC
Lusby
443-404-4118
Expansions
Southern Maryland Community Network
305 Prince Frederick Blvd., Prince Frederick
410-535-4787
Relocations
862 Costley Way, Prince Frederick
443-968-9595
13372 HG Trueman Road, Solomons
410-610-3541
289 Merrimac Court, Prince Frederick
410-414-8320
The Calvert County Department of Economic Development works to help all businesses succeed, from small, local businesses to large, national enterprises. For information on the Department of Economic Development and the many services the county offers the business community, contact the department at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880, or by email at info@ecalvert.com.