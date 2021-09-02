UPDATE September 1, 2021: LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Darryl Edward Freeman, 19, to life in prison for the First-Degree Murder and Armed Robbery of Bradley Brown, as well as related charges.

On Thursday, May 6, 2021, a Charles County jury convicted Freeman of the above-mentioned charges.

On February 18, 2020, officers responded to the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one victim, Bradley Brown, with gunshot wounds to his chest and leg. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

On the day of the incident, Freeman reached out to Brown under the guise of purchasing THC vape cartridges.

During the course of the investigation, officers discovered that Freeman arrived at Brown’s residence, along with two other individuals to rob Brown of the THC vape cartridges, worth approximately $850.

Brown was shot and killed during the robbery. Freeman and the other two individuals immediately fled the area in Freeman’s vehicle.

During sentencing, Deputy State’s Attorney Karen Piper Mitchell told the judge, “Bradley made a poor decision that night, but what he lost was his ability to learn from it. What happened to Bradley was inexcusable. A 17-year-old should be planning for prom and figuring out the next steps. Parents shouldn’t have to bury their child. They shouldn’t have to go outside and be reminded of their son’s death. No decision that Bradley made that night made him deserve to not be here.”

Before sentencing Freeman to life in prison, Judge West stated, “The places that people associate with peace have now become nightmare-ish locations. None of this would have happened if this plan wasn’t hatched. We have a teenager who lost his life over vape cartridges worth $850. It just doesn’t make any sense to me.”

LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, May 6, 2021, a Charles County jury, after a 9-day trial and less than a day of deliberation, convicted Darryl Edward Freeman, 18, of the First-Degree Felony Murder and Armed Robbery of Bradley Brown, as well as related charges.

On February 18, 2020, officers responded to the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one victim, Bradley Brown, with gunshot wounds to his chest and leg. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An investigation revealed Freeman planned to rob Brown prior to the shooting. On the day of the incident, Freeman reached out to Brown under the guise of purchasing THC vape cartridges.

During the course of the investigation, officers discovered that Freeman arrived at Brown’s residence, along with two other individuals.

Brown was shot and killed during the robbery of the THC vape cartridges, which were worth approximately $850. Freeman and the other two individuals immediately fled the area in Freeman’s vehicle.

A sentencing date has been set for August 31, 2021 at 1 p.m.

Previous Articles:

Arrest made in the murder of 17-year-old Bradley Brown

Two more suspects arrested in connection with Bryans Road killing

Like this: Like Loading...