ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced the State of Maryland has officially surpassed the major milestone of vaccinating 80% of all eligible Marylanders 12 and older.

To date, Maryland has reported 7,567,750 vaccinations.

80.0% of Marylanders 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

81.2% of Marylanders 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

94.8% of Marylanders 65 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Maryland has not only already passed our goal of vaccinating 80% of adults 18 and older, we have now surpassed 80% of all eligible Marylanders vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Governor Hogan. “Our primary mission remains to get first shots in arms, so we can ensure as many Marylanders as possible are protected and no arm is left behind. The vaccines are very safe, very effective, and they are widely available through pharmacies, primary care providers, and mobile clinics across the state.”

After completing a successful $2 million vaccine lottery, the state launched a $1 million VaxU Promotion to provide $50,000 scholarships to 12- to 17-year-olds who get vaccinated. The final drawing will be held on Labor Day, when four Maryland students will win a $50,000 college scholarship.

