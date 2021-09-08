The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Special Investigation Response Team is investigating a hit and run crash that occurred in the 8600 block of Old Branch Ave in Clinton. There are no injuries reported as a result of this crash.

On September 3, at approximately 8:45 pm, officers responded to a reported hit and run crash. Upon arrival, officers observed a gray Chevrolet Impala that had collided with a house on Old Branch Ave. The vehicle was later determined to be an unmarked Prince George’s County Police cruiser. Further, the driver of the vehicle was determined to be an off-duty police officer. The officer did not remain on the scene following the crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the officer struck an unknown vehicle prior to colliding with the residence.

On the morning of September 4, the off-duty officer believed to have been driving the vehicle turned himself into police. Subsequently, the officer has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call the Internal Affairs Division at 301-516-5721. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or use the “P3 TIPS” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number SI2021-035

Like this: Like Loading...