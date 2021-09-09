LEONARDTOWN, MD– During the week of September 13 through September 17, 2021, St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) in partnership with Motorola Solutions and Avigilon Corporation, will pilot a new physical security screening system at Great Mills High School. The system will be temporarily installed for one week for demonstration and evaluation by school administrators.

The screening solution is designed to be an effective touchless scan for concealed weapons detection without the need for stopping, emptying pockets, or waiting in lines. It is designed to be an improvement over more traditional screening procedures that rely on metal detectors, hand wands, and invasive bag checks. The pilot is being offered to SMCPS at no cost.

SMCPS will complete a full assessment and evaluation of the system to include cost and implications for future budgets with the intention to deploy across all high schools.

For more information, please contact the Department of Safety and Security at 301-475-5511, ext. 32238.

