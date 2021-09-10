Hollywood, MD – Volunteer harvesters needed – your help will allow us to help others! Earlier this year our amazing community helped us plant acres of different varieties of potatoes. Historic Sotterley’s Growing for Good program grows these potatoes and other produce for donation to our local food banks and pantries to help those in need in our Southern Maryland community. As the season comes to a close, it’s finally time to get these spuds out of the ground!

September 11th, 18th, and 25th

9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Sotterley’s Growing for Good program is now in its 8th year, and over the past seven years, Sotterley has donated over 70,000 lbs. of fresh produce and other foods to our community. We have even been growing hay to feed cattle so that beef can reach our food pantries, as well as growing grains used to make bread. We have been proud to partner with Farmer’s Feeding Southern Maryland who is also dedicated to giving back to those most in need. With their support and that of our wonderful community volunteers, the bounty from Sotterley’s land continues to help support food equity for all.

Please sign up in advance so we know how many volunteers to anticipate. We recommend hats, gloves, sunscreen, bug spray, and clothes you don’t mind getting dirty – the day will be loads of fun but also messy! If the fields are not in the condition to harvest potatoes on the day you sign up for, we still have harvesting opportunities for other donatable produce that are not dependent on the weather! Please visit www.sotterley.org to sign up and help us help others!

Growing for Good – Growing Stronger Together!

