PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Sept. 9, 2021 –The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation advises citizens that the Mt. Hope Community Center and Battle Creek Cypress Swamp Nature Center will have temporary closures due to maintenance.

Mt. Hope Community Center in Sunderland will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, and Monday, Sept. 13. The center will open both days from 6-10 p.m.

The Battle Creek Cypress Swamp Nature Center will be closed to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The nature center will reopen to the public on Wednesday, Sept. 15. The boardwalk and trails will remain open to the public.

Mt. Hope Community Center is located at 104 Pushaw Station Road in Sunderland. Battle Creek Cypress Swamp is located at 2880 Grays Road in Prince Frederick.

