(Waldorf, MD, September 15, 2021) It’s been one week since the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fumbled the top spot to the Long Island Ducks in the second half North Division standings, but on Wednesday night the Crabs got their revenge with a 7-4 victory over the Ducks to reclaim their throne.

The Southern Maryland offense scored at least one run in each of the first five innings, in which they were led by the reliable Josh McAdams. McAdams went 2-4 with four RBI’s, with three of those coming in the first inning. McAdams now has 76 RBI’s on the season, more than twice as many as his career-best, and ten shy of setting a Blue Crabs franchise record for RBI in a single season. Crabs starting pitcher Josh Roeder (W, 2-0) picked up his second win in a row, as well as his second quality start in a row. The newly acquired starter allowed three runs over seven innings while sending five Duck batters back to the dugout on strikes.

McAdams, who has struck out in his last two appearances with the bases juiced, prevailed his third time around in Wednesday’s first inning. McAdams knocked in all three runners with a double that set the tone for Southern Maryland to begin game two. Long Island answered right back with two runs from a Chris Shaw two-run home run, but the Blue Crabs were not fazed.

Southern Maryland’s bats proceeded to score one run in each of the next four innings to help them eventually get out to a 7-3 lead at the time. RBI’s came from a Matt Hibbert home run (3), a McAdams sacrifice fly, a Rubi Silva single, and a Zach Collier double.

Two of the most dominant bullpen pieces for Southern Maryland held it down the rest of the way in Endrys Briceno and closer Mat Latos (S, 21). Briceno maintained the Crabs’ lead in the eighth inning, and Latos obtained his 21st save in as many opportunities with a scoreless ninth inning.

After going 2-5 in their most recent road trip, the Blue Crabs have bounced back in a fanatical way to start their current homestand. Southern Maryland is 5-1, while outscoring opponents 44-25. Thanks to the hot play, the Crabs have a 0.5 game lead over the Ducks and will try to increase that number when going for the sweep Thursday night.

