(Waldorf, MD, September 16, 2021) In the final meeting of the regular season between the Long Island Ducks and the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs; the Ducks put on an offensive show against Crabs’ starter Kolton Mahoney (L 7-5). The Southern Maryland offense put a run on the board in the first inning, but a big inning in the third for Long Island brought across seven runs and the Crabs couldn’t recover.

The Blue Crabs, who have hit well in the clutch on the homestand, were stymied by Duck pitching with runners in scoring position going just 3-11. Zach Collier continued his offensive success with a 2-4 game including 2 RBI’s. Jordan Howard snapped an 0-7 slump with a two-hit night going 2-4.

A hit on a pop fly on the infield from Jesse Berardi was the turning point for Southern Maryland as it began what would turn into a seven-run inning in the top of the third. In his first game of the series, L.J. Mazzilli provided an offensive spark for Long Island with a 3-4 night including a home run and three RBI’s.

The Blue Crabs drop to a half-game off the pace in the Atlantic League North Division behind the Ducks and get ready to welcome in the Lancaster Barnstormers for a three-game set beginning Friday night. The first pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 6:35 PM.

