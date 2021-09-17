(September 17, 2021) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will perform routine maintenance along the MD 4 Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge over the Patuxent River at the Calvert/St. Mary’s County line on Sunday, September 19.

Beginningat 6 a.m. Sunday,one of thebridge’stwo laneswill be closed to allow crews to safelyreplace a weather sensor. Crews willalternate traffic using a flagging operation.The workis expected to becompletedby10 a.m., weather permitting.Portable variable message signs will be placed along areastate routes to make travelers aware of the closure.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving, and look for reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes. Please drive like you work here and slow down in construction zones. Motorists can dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to Project Portal. Visit our homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...