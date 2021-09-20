AURORA, N.Y. – The No. 6 St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team (8-0, 2-0 UEC) continued to roll in New York Sunday afternoon with a commanding 8-0 shutout of Wells College (0-6, 0-2 UEC) in United East Conference action. Sophomore forward Noah Gregerman (Silver Spring, Md./Barrie School) led the way for the Seahawks with a hat trick while junior captain Nahom Fisseha (Laurel, Md./Archbishop Carroll) and sophomore forward Casey Cru z (Great Mills, Md./Leonardtown) each added a goal and an assist.

How It Happened

St. Mary’s College scores four in each half to remain atop of the United East Conference standings.

Sophomores Luke Duswalt (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) and Lucca Mazzola (Pasadena, Md./Spalding) netted scores in the seventh and 22nd minutes for a 2-0 Seahawk lead at 21:21.

Inside the Box Score

The Seahawks dominated from the opening whistle, outshooting the hosts, 49-0, and garnering 15 corner kicks to Wells’ one.

Six different players scored for St. Mary’s College while five players notched an assist.

Top Performers

Panton has tallied at least one goal in four straight games now while Gregerman has scored four goals in his first two games of the season.

(Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) and first-year (Clinton, Md./Wise) combined for the team’s fifth shutout of the season. Colton Jaquith made 11 saves while the Express defense came up with six team saves.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Sep. 22 at No. 23 Johns Hopkins (3-0-2) – Baltimore, Md./Homewood Field – 4:00 p.m.

