PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. –Sept. 21, 2021–The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation invites citizens to sign up for the free “Pat The Roc” basketball clinic to learn core fundamentals of the game from NBA Trainer Patrick Robinson and staff of the Pat The Roc Basketball Skills Academy. The clinic will be held Saturday, Oct. 9 at Mt. Hope Community Center, 104 Pushaw Station Road in Sunderland. Individuals are encouraged to carpool as limited parking is available at the community center.

Players will participate in a series of drills focusing on ball-handling, shooting, defense, footwork and more. Participants will be separated by age so please make sure to register for the correct age group:

·Section A: 4-7 years

·Section B: 8-12 years

·Section C: 13-17 years

Register online at webtrac.co.cal.md.us and use activity #123800.

World-renowned basketball trainer Patrick “Pat The Rock” Robinson was born and raised in Prince Frederick, Maryland. He is the youngest person to ever play for the Harlem Globetrotters at age 19 and played basketball professionally worldwide. Pat has hosted basketball clinics in over 30 different countries.

Pat The Roc Basketball Skills Academy staff have trained over 25,000 youth basketball players globally. The academy has produced over 100 Division I athletes, and more than 10 NBA/WNBA athletes.

