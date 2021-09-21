PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. –Sept. 20, 2021–Fall is here and the Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation invites citizens to celebrate the season by participating in several exciting events for the whole family. Preregistration is encouraged for both events as events reach capacity quickly.

Get in on super fun for the whole family during Superhero Sunday at Dunkirk District Park, 10750 Southern Maryland Blvd., Dunkirk on Sunday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dress up in your superhero best and enjoy games, activities, and a touch-a-truck spectacular. Use activity #110100 to register.

Have a ghoulishly good time during the Halloween Drive-thru at Hallowing Point Park, 4755 Hallowing Point Road, Prince Frederick on Friday, Oct. 22 from 6-9 p.m. The drive-thru route includes spooky and fun Halloween displays and stops for goodies and treats. Use activity #150700 to register.

For more information or to register for an event, visit online or call 410-535-1600, ext. 2649. For updates on Parks & Recreation services, park availability, field closures and more visit Parks & Recreation at www.Facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks.

