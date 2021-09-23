For the fourth year in a row, St. Mary’s College of Maryland has been listed as a Hidden Gem by CollegeRaptor.com, a higher education planning tool that offers side-by-side comparisons of colleges. St. Mary’s College was selected for inclusion in the Hidden Gems in the Mideast listing. This year, the College is also included in the U.S. Hidden Gems listing.

This selection recognizes St Mary’s College as one of the best colleges in the country, based on a combination of factors, including number of applications received, graduation rates, campus diversity, endowment per student, and other key metrics as reported via the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) for the most recently available enrollment year.

St. Mary’s College was also recently ranked 6th Best Public Liberal Arts College in U.S. News & World Report, ranked 30 among the top Liberal Arts Colleges in the U.S. by the Washington Monthly College Guide, included in The Princeton Review’s “Best 387 Colleges” Guide for 2022 and recognized by Niche.com as one of the Best Colleges in Maryland.

Like this: Like Loading...