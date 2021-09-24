FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Senior Sophie Carlson (Churchville, Md./C. Milton Wright) tallied a goal and an assist but the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team fell short in non-conference action Wednesday afternoon. The Seahawks (3-4) dropped a 3-2 decision at the University of Mary Washington (3-3).
How It Happened
- St. Mary’s College earned a penalty corner in the first 46 seconds and then the Seahawks were awarded a penalty stroke. Carlson stepped up to the penalty spot and converted the stroke into her first goal of the season just shy of a minute in.
- Two minutes later, Mary Washington evened up the score on a goal by Emma Bernard.
- The 1-1 draw held until the 20th minute when Sydney Keating notched her first of two on the day to the Eagles their first lead of the game.
- Keating found the back of the cage once again at 28:44 as she converted on a penalty stroke to send the hosts into halftime with a 3-1 advantage.
- The Seahawks outshot Mary Washington, 6-3, in the second half and broke through for their second goal at 49:21 as senior Maddie Mayuga (Upper Marlboro, Md./Elizabeth Seton) tallied her first goal of the season off an assist by Carlson.
- Following their second goal, St. Mary’s College was limited to just one penalty corner and no shots.
Inside the Box Score
- Mary Washington edged the Seahawks, 9-8, in shots and 5-4 in corners.
Top Performers
- Carlson finished with a goal and an assist on a team-best three shots while junior Angelina Arter (Delmar, MD/Delmar) and sophomore forward Hayden Kesner (Catonsville, Md./Catonsville) each took two shots.
- In goal, sophomore Meaghan Collins (Pocomoke City, Md./Pocomoke) came up with four stops.
- Keating led the Eagles with two goals and four shots while Chloe Billy made five saves.
Notes
- Mary Washington extends its win streak over the Seahawks to 14 with this afternoon’s come-from-behind victory. St. Mary’s College’s last victory over the Eagles was a 1-0 decision on October 23, 2010 in Fredericksburg.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Sep. 25 at Christopher Newport (3-4) – Newport News, Va. – 1:00 p.m.