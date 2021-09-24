FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – Senior Sophie Carlson (Churchville, Md./C. Milton Wright) tallied a goal and an assist but the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team fell short in non-conference action Wednesday afternoon. The Seahawks (3-4) dropped a 3-2 decision at the University of Mary Washington (3-3).

How It Happened

St. Mary’s College earned a penalty corner in the first 46 seconds and then the Seahawks were awarded a penalty stroke. Carlson stepped up to the penalty spot and converted the stroke into her first goal of the season just shy of a minute in.

Two minutes later, Mary Washington evened up the score on a goal by Emma Bernard.

The 1-1 draw held until the 20th minute when Sydney Keating notched her first of two on the day to the Eagles their first lead of the game.

Keating found the back of the cage once again at 28:44 as she converted on a penalty stroke to send the hosts into halftime with a 3-1 advantage.

The Seahawks outshot Mary Washington, 6-3, in the second half and broke through for their second goal at 49:21 as senior Maddie Mayuga (Upper Marlboro, Md./Elizabeth Seton) tallied her first goal of the season off an assist by Carlson .

Following their second goal, St. Mary's College was limited to just one penalty corner and no shots.

Inside the Box Score

Mary Washington edged the Seahawks, 9-8, in shots and 5-4 in corners.

Sophie Carlson looking to pass vs. York (Pa.) (9.5.21) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Top Performers

Carlson finished with a goal and an assist on a team-best three shots while junior Angelina Arter (Delmar, MD/Delmar) and sophomore forward Hayden Kesner (Catonsville, Md./Catonsville) each took two shots.

In goal, sophomore Meaghan Collins (Pocomoke City, Md./Pocomoke) came up with four stops.

Keating led the Eagles with two goals and four shots while Chloe Billy made five saves.

Notes

Mary Washington extends its win streak over the Seahawks to 14 with this afternoon’s come-from-behind victory. St. Mary’s College’s last victory over the Eagles was a 1-0 decision on October 23, 2010 in Fredericksburg.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Sep. 25 at Christopher Newport (3-4) – Newport News, Va. – 1:00 p.m.

