ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team (4-3-3, 1-0-2 UEC) faced conference opponent, Penn State Harrisburg (3-2-4, 2-0-1 UEC) this afternoon (Sept 26). After regulation time, the match entered double overtime minutes but ended in a draw. The final score was 0-0.

How it Happened

There was a great showing of tenacity and grit this afternoon in the Seahawks’ and Lions’ match-up. In the first 14 minutes of the first half, Ella Raines had already recorded four shots alongside, Flor Katz-Starr who added one. St. Mary’s College recorded ten shots compared to Penn State Harrisburg’s three in the first 45 minutes.

The Lions had a 100% shot on goal percentage with all three of their shots landing on the cage. Kylie Wells recorded three saves in the first half, giving her a 100% save percentage. Megan Tazza added a pair of shots as well in the first half, both saved by Penn State Harrisburg goalie, Delaney Shifflett.

St. Mary's College tallied ten shots again in the second half compared to the Lions four. The ten shots for the Seahawks came from nine different shooters off of St. Mary's College's roster. Raines fired off the first shot in the 52nd minute, which was saved by Shifflett. Tazza had a 100% shot on goal percentage this afternoon and added two shots to the total in the second half.

Sarah Kifer , Ashley Yurich , Flor Katz-Starr , Cameron Mangold , Lauren Baker , Lauren Giron , and Gabby Manning added one shot apiece in the second half but were unsuccessful in getting past Shifflett. At the end of regulation time, the match entered overtime minutes.

Neither the Lions nor Seahawks were able to get a shot off in the first ten overtime minutes, bringing it to double overtime. In the 102nd minute of play, Hannah Morrison for Penn State Harrisburg fired off a shot, which Wells blocked keeping the Lions from victory. Katz-Starr and Raines were able to get one shot apiece off but were unable to get past Shifflett. The double-overtime minutes concluded with a tie, 0-0.

Inside the Box Score

Wells now has a 0.23 goals-against average and three shutouts. Wells has a 78.4% save percentage thus far into the season after earning a 100% save percentage this evening.

Wells snagged five saves this evening bringing her season total to 15.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Sept 29 at Salisbury University | 4:00 PM | Sea Gull Stadium

