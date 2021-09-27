NEWVILLE, PA — The Saint Mary’s Women’s Cross Country team has started their season on a high note earning a first and third-place finish in their first two invitationals, and were ready to bring the same intensity today. The Seahawks competed in the Dickinson Long-Short Invitational hosted by the Dickinson Devils. The Seahawks ran a 6k race and placed 11th of 18 teams with 126 points.

Teammates Set Pace Together in Beginning of Race Credit: Bill Wood

Dickinson would win their invitational with 13 points. Second place was claimed by Misericordia with 28 points. Elizabethtown would round out the top three again by earning 45 points.

Top Performers

The five top performers for the Seahawks today were Madeleine Blaisdell , Grace Dillingham , Kendal Eldridge , Elizabeth Robey and Stacie Lally .

Blaisdell led the Seahawk pack for her third straight race and earned 28th place overall/27th place scoring. Robey would finish just over a minute after Blaisdell scoring in 47th place (56th overall. Lally would push herself to finish third for the Seahawks, taking the 52nd scoring position at 27:36. Eldridge would score close to her teammate Lally, claiming the 54th scoring position and finishing 72nd overall. Dillingham would round out the top five for the Seahawks finishing right behind her teammate in 73rd overall and 55th scoring.

There were 125 runners total competing in the Invitational for the women.

Coming Up

The Cross Country team will be heading to Lehigh University to compete in the Paul Short Run. The race is set for Oct. 1st in Bethlehem, PA.

