Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the man wanted in connection with a domestic-related homicide in Clinton. He’s identified as 25-year-old James Darnell Kirkland of the 10900 block of Hackberry Court in Clinton. He’s charged with fatally shooting his girlfriend, 24-year-old Moyonna Tillman of Clinton.

On September 24, 2021,at approximately 11:35 pm, patrol officers responded to the 10900 block of Hackberry Court for the report of a shooting. Once on scene, officers located the victim in the front yard of a home suffering from gunshot wounds.She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Detectives are working to establish a motive in the case.

If anyone has information on Kirkland’s whereabouts, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 21-0043724.

