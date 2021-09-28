NEWVILLE, PA — The Saint Mary’s Men’s Cross Country team has started their season on a high note earning a first and second-place finish in their first two invitationals, and were ready to do the same today. The Seahawks competed in the Dickinson Long-Short Invitational hosted by the Dickinson Devils. The Seahawks ran an 8k race and placed seventh of 21 teams with 72 points.

St. Mary’s Teammates Pushing Each Other in Race

Messiah(1) and Hagerstown(2) finished the race with 26 points each while Elizabethtown took third place with 33 points.

Top Performers

The top five Seahawk performers today were Micahel Wade, Logan Musumeci , Tyler Wilson , Willam Christophel and Peyton Eppard .

Musumeci would lead the Seahawk pack in today’s long race, coming across the finish in 28:03, earning 16th place. Wade would finish just 22 seconds after Musumeci and bring home 21st place for St. Mary’s. Tyler Wilson would finish in 40th overall but take the scoring rank at 35th place. Christophel completed the 8k in 30:41, finishing 63rd in overall but 48th in scoring. Eppard will round out the top five for the Seahawks today finishing just 18 seconds after Christophel in 75th place overall, but placing 56th in scoring.

There were 141 runners total for the Men’s race today.

Coming Up

The Cross Country team will be heading to Lehigh University to compete in the Paul Short Run. The race is set for Oct. 1st in Bethlehem, PA.

