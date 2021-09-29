Registration Assistance Sessions. Oct. 5, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Oct. 7, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Oct. 12, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Oct. 14, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Oct. 19, 3 p.m. Zoom. Students will be walked through how to register for classes identified in their student planning account. Topics included in each virtual session include setting up myMail accounts; learning where to find course material for day one and how to search for class section times and dates; how to register for classes and change course schedules in the future; finding financial aid information and setting up a payment plan; and how to purchase books. Register to receive Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/apply-register/events/registration-assistance-sessions.html.

Connection Literary Series: Novelist Jennifer Rosner. Oct 6. 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Zoom. Meet Novelist Jennifer Rosner and discuss her debut novel, “I Know Why the Yellow Bird Sings,” the story of a Jewish mother and her child in hiding for their lives during WW2. Rosner’s short writings have appeared in The New York Times, The Massachusetts Review, The Forward and elsewhere, and her earlier memoir, “If a Tree Falls: A Family’s Quest to Hear and Be Heard,” explores raising her deaf daughters in a hearing, speaking world. Both books explore themes of silence and sound, loneliness and connection. Register to receive Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/10/connections-jennifer-rosner.html.

Transfer Thursdays. Oct. 7, 21, 28. 11 a.m. Zoom. CSM hosts transfer institutions virtually most Thursdays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Representatives from three different institutions will be available to chat with students and help navigate their future transfer experience. Visit the registration site to learn which institutions will be joining each session. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/student-services/transfer-services/transfer-fairs/index.html.

Maryland Association of Community College’s 2021 Virtual Transfer Fair. Oct. 11-14. All day. Zoom. Current and future CSM students will have the opportunity to learn how to transfer their credits from CSM to more than 60 colleges and universities by attending the state-wide Fall Virtual Transfer Fair. Maryland, out-of-state, and Historically Black Colleges and Universities from the mid-Atlantic region are planning to participate. Register to access Zoom information. Free. https://mdacc.org/vtf-fall-21.

Benny C. Morgan Concert Series: Ledah Finck. Oct. 16. 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Zoom. As a violinist, violist, improviser and composer, Ledah Finck’s music embodies a desire to create and share a sound-world in which the classical tradition, the folk music with which she grew up in the Blue Ridge Mountains, and an extensive improvisatory sensibility, can serve as productive dialogue. Join us for a concert followed by a Q and A with this passionate performer, creator, and curator of contemporary classical music. This performance will also be available for 24 hours on CSM’s YouTube channel. Register to access Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/10/benny-morgan-finck.html.

University of Maryland College Park Transfer Webinar. Oct. 18. 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Zoom. CSM students interested in transferring to University of Maryland, College Park can come find out the tips and tricks to help them succeed. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/10/umd-college-park-transfer.html.

Transfer Scholarship Webinar. Oct. 19. 2 – 3 p.m. Zoom. Did you know there are a variety of ways to finance your education once you transfer to a four-year institution? In this webinar, attendees will learn about transfer scholarships that are available to students as they transfer out of CSM to pursue a bachelor’s degree at a 4-year institution. Register to receive Zoom information. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/10/transfer-scholarship-webinar.html.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities Transfer Fair. Oct. 20. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Are you interested in transferring to one of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs)? Drop in on this event to find out more about these institutions and speak with representatives from HBCUs across the country. Free. https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2021/10/hbcu-transfer-fair.html

