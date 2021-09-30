Howard is a 4-year old beagle hound mix ISO his forever home. Howard loves to sniff, explore and play in his big backyard. A forever home with a fenced backyard where he can run some playful beagle zoomies would be ideal.

Howard does great walking on a leash and adores going for long walks. He would like it if his humans enjoyed going for walks too! Howard is a very social boy that has been good around other dogs.







Howard’s vetting is complete and he is ready for his forever home. Send us a message if you are interested in adopting Howard or another beagle, icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

You can find lots of dogs looking for their forever homes by visiting this link http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx

