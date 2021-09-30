PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Sept. 30, 2021 –The Calvert County Office of the County Attorney, on behalf of the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), will hold a public town hall meeting Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, from 6-8 p.m., to receive public input regarding the creation of a Calvert County Police Accountability Board (PAB). The meeting will be held at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.

The public may attend either in person or virtually through Zoom at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PABTownHall. Participants may also dial in by phone (audio only):

·Toll-free: 833-548-0282 or 877-853-5257

·Meeting ID: 864 1157 6591

Citizens are encouraged to review the draft resolution and additional information, available online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PAB.

To ensure full public access and transparency, the meeting will be streamed live on the Calvert County Government website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Meetings, Calvert County Government YouTube page at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov and Calvert County Government Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd. The meeting will also be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 6 and 1070 HD.

Public questions or comments may also be submitted through an online comment form or sent by mail to the attention of John Norris, County Attorney, 175 Main St., Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

Through the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021 – Police Discipline and Law Enforcement Programs and Procedures, which was enacted by the Maryland General Assembly on April 10, 2021, the BOCC is required to establish a Police Accountability Board and an Administrative Charging Committee.

Calvert County Government is focused on attaining a balanced representation of diverse backgrounds and experiences to execute those powers and duties.

