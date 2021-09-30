BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team snapped their two-game skid Wednesday evening behind goals from sophomore midfielders Audrey Dickens (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) and Anna Eaton (Silver Spring, Md./Blake). St. Mary’s College (4-5) notched a 2-0 non-conference victory over the host Bridgewater (Va.) College Eagles (3-6).

How It Happened

The Seahawks needed just one shot in the first frame to open up the scoring. Senior Sophie Carlson (Churchville, Md./C. Milton Wright) sent a pass towards the right side of the goal where Dickens collected the pass and turned to her right, firing a shot pass Brooke Hamm into lower right corner at 1:03.

St. Mary's College rattled off six more shots in the second quarter but Hamm and the Eagle defense stood strong, holding the Seahawks to the one-goal advantage at halftime.

Under five minutes into the start of the second half, SMCM struck again when Carlson rocketed a shot towards goal and Hamm knocked it down but Eaton put in the rebound as she was hanging out by the far post.

Bridgewater notched their first and only two shots of the game in the 56th minute with first-year goalie Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) turning away one and the other one being blocked.

Inside the Box Score

St. Mary’s College controlled the tempo from the opening whistle, posting a 15-2 shot advantage and a 6-2 margin in penalty corners.

Anna Eaton dribbling vs. York (PA) (9.29.21) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Top Performers

Carlson and senior forward Kelly Emge (Forest Hill, Md./Fallston) each fired off four shots to lead St. Mary’s College while Christman needed just one save in her collegiate debut to record her first career shutout.

Hamm finished with seven stops in the Eagles' third straight loss.

Notes

The Seahawks stretch their win streak over Bridgewater to two with today’s win.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Oct. 2 at Roanoke (3-4) – Salem, Va. – 12:00 p.m.

