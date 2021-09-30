BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team snapped their two-game skid Wednesday evening behind goals from sophomore midfielders Audrey Dickens (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) and Anna Eaton (Silver Spring, Md./Blake). St. Mary’s College (4-5) notched a 2-0 non-conference victory over the host Bridgewater (Va.) College Eagles (3-6).
How It Happened
- The Seahawks needed just one shot in the first frame to open up the scoring. Senior Sophie Carlson (Churchville, Md./C. Milton Wright) sent a pass towards the right side of the goal where Dickens collected the pass and turned to her right, firing a shot pass Brooke Hamm into lower right corner at 1:03.
- St. Mary’s College rattled off six more shots in the second quarter but Hamm and the Eagle defense stood strong, holding the Seahawks to the one-goal advantage at halftime.
- Under five minutes into the start of the second half, SMCM struck again when Carlson rocketed a shot towards goal and Hamm knocked it down but Eaton put in the rebound as she was hanging out by the far post.
- Bridgewater notched their first and only two shots of the game in the 56th minute with first-year goalie Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) turning away one and the other one being blocked.
Inside the Box Score
- St. Mary’s College controlled the tempo from the opening whistle, posting a 15-2 shot advantage and a 6-2 margin in penalty corners.
Top Performers
- Carlson and senior forward Kelly Emge (Forest Hill, Md./Fallston) each fired off four shots to lead St. Mary’s College while Christman needed just one save in her collegiate debut to record her first career shutout.
- Hamm finished with seven stops in the Eagles’ third straight loss.
Notes
- The Seahawks stretch their win streak over Bridgewater to two with today’s win.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Oct. 2 at Roanoke (3-4) – Salem, Va. – 12:00 p.m.