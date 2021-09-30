LATHAM, N.Y. – First-year Logan Musumeci (Lusby, Md./Patuxent) picked up his second United East Conference Men’s Runner of the Week award for the week ending September 26. This marks the third time in the last four weeks that a St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s cross country runner has won the weekly honor.

Logan Musucemi ’25 running at Towson Invitational (9.4.21) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Musumeci paced the Seahawks at the Dickinson College Long-Short Invitational on Saturday, September 25, as St. Mary’s College competed on the long course, taking seventh in the 21-team field. He finished the 8K course in 28:03.897 for 16th place out of 141 runners.

St. Mary’s College will be back in action this Friday, October 1, at the Paul Short Run hosted by Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa. The Seahawks will be running the Brown 8K course, starting at 12:15 p.m.

2021 United East Conference Men’s Runners of the Week

Sept. 7 – Logan Musumeci , St. Mary’s College, Fy.

Sept. 14 – Michael Wade , St. Mary’s College, Fy.

Sept. 21 – Paolo Aranoff, Penn State Harrisburg, Fy.

Sept. 28 – Logan Musumeci , St. Mary’s College, Fy.

