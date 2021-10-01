High school students are returning to the news desk this school year to anchor NewsBreak, the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) program that highlights the achievements of the school system.

The anchor team includes two returning veterans — St. Charles High School senior Terrell McSears and La Plata High School senior Eric Valentine. Joining them are Michelle Ameyaw and Triniti Gray, both seniors at La Plata; and Corey Goddard Jr. and Renee Young, seniors at North Point High School.

Michelle Ameyaw

Ameyaw is active in many clubs and extracurricular activities at La Plata. She is a member of the Student Government Association (SGA), It’s Academic team, Mock Trial team and Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement (MESA) team. She also participates in Model UN, Best Buddies and is a member of the Minority Student Union. She is in the Thespian’s Society, National Technical Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, World Language Honor Society and Key Club. Following graduation, Ameyaw plans to major in physiology and double minor in molecular biology and nursing.

Triniti Gray

Gray auditioned for an anchor spot because she harbors a wish to be a journalist, but plans to major in marketing in college, minoring in fashion. Ultimately, she would like to be a marketing and advertising manager in the fashion industry and start her own business. At La Plata, Gray is involved in SGA and serves as the secretary for the Class of 2022. She is on the varsity soccer team and is a member of the school’s Key Club and Model UN teams. She hopes her time on NewsBreak hones her public speaking skills.

Eric Valentine

Valentine’s interest in NewsBreak was sparked when he was interviewed by the program when he was in fifth grade. This will mark his second year as anchor, an activity that is one in a long list. Valentine is the alternative Student Board Member of the Board of Education and La Plata’s student liaison to the Board. He is a drum major for La Plata’s marching band and plays the trumpet. He participates on the Model UN and the It’s Academic teams. He is part of SGA and numerous honor societies. He is also a competitive swimmer. Valentine plans to major in math and science in college.

Corey Goddard Jr.

Goddard is new to the NewsBreak team this year and hopes it will encourage his peers to actively participate in and give feedback to the school system. He is a member of North Point’s varsity soccer team and is the section leader for the school band’s trumpet section. Goddard plans to major in biomedical engineering in college with a goal to create life-saving prosthetics and medical equipment to help people live longer.

Renee Young

Young is accustomed to being center stage. She is the president of the Drama Club at North Point, and is vice president of the school’s Hospitality Club. She enjoys public speaking and thinks the anchor spot is a good opportunity to further advance those skills. After graduation, Young is interested in pursuing a career in the arts.

Terrell McSears

McSears joined NewsBreak last year when he was looking for a new hobby. His time as an anchor has piqued his interest in studying communications in college. At St. Charles, McSears is a member of the school’s JROTC program. Before heading to college, McSears plans to join the military.

NewsBreak airs on Comcast Channel 96, Verizon Fios 12, at www.ccboe.com and Charles County Public Schools’ YouTube channel.

