SALEM, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team wrapped up their four-game “tour of Virginia” Saturday afternoon at Roanoke College. Sophomore midfielder Anna Eaton (Silver Spring, Md./Blake) notched her third goal of the season but St. Mary’s College (4-6) dropped a 3-1 non-conference decision to Roanoke (4-4).

How It Happened

The two sides were evenly matched in the first period with the Seahawks edging Roanoke, 6-5, in shots while the Maroons owned a 4-3 edge in penalty corners.

Roanoke broke through in the ninth minute of the first quarter withKatherine Martin’sunassisted goal.

The hosts held on to the one-goal lead until the 24th minute when Eaton put back the rebound of a saved shot to even the score at 1-1.

put back the rebound of a saved shot to even the score at 1-1. Each team just had one shot in the third frame to head into the fourth period still tied at one apiece.

Roanoke scored on two of its three shots in the fourth asMartintallied her second in the 50th minute asEmily Wootenassisted on the goal.

Wootenthen found the back of the cage herself at 57:51 to snap the Maroons’ two-game skid.

Anna Eaton fighting for the ball vs. York (PA) (9.5.21) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Roanoke and the Seahawks each finished with 11 shots while the Maroons posted a 12-9 advantage in penalty corners.

Top Performers

Eaton , sophomore midfielder Audrey Dickens (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney), and senior captain Gabrielle Corder (Centreville, Md./Queen Anne’s County) each had two shots.

, sophomore midfielder (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney), and senior captain (Centreville, Md./Queen Anne’s County) each had two shots. First-year goalie Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) made two saves in her second straight start.

(Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) made two saves in her second straight start. Wooten had five shots and a goal and an assist while Martin added three shots and two goals.

Hannah Roerden came up with five stops in the Maroons’ fourth win of the season.

Notes

Roanoke has now won two of the last three meetings, sandwiching the Seahawks’ last win over the Maroons – a 2-0 shutout in St. Mary’s City on September 14, 2019.

St. Mary’s begins Atlantic East Conference play next week with three straight league games.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Oct. 9 vs. Neumann (2-7, 0-0 AEC) – Jamie L. Roberts Stadium – 1:00 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...