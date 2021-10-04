SALEM, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team wrapped up their four-game “tour of Virginia” Saturday afternoon at Roanoke College. Sophomore midfielder Anna Eaton (Silver Spring, Md./Blake) notched her third goal of the season but St. Mary’s College (4-6) dropped a 3-1 non-conference decision to Roanoke (4-4).
How It Happened
- The two sides were evenly matched in the first period with the Seahawks edging Roanoke, 6-5, in shots while the Maroons owned a 4-3 edge in penalty corners.
- Roanoke broke through in the ninth minute of the first quarter withKatherine Martin’sunassisted goal.
- The hosts held on to the one-goal lead until the 24th minute whenEatonput back the rebound of a saved shot to even the score at 1-1.
- Each team just had one shot in the third frame to head into the fourth period still tied at one apiece.
- Roanoke scored on two of its three shots in the fourth asMartintallied her second in the 50th minute asEmily Wootenassisted on the goal.
- Wootenthen found the back of the cage herself at 57:51 to snap the Maroons’ two-game skid.
Inside the Box Score
- Roanoke and the Seahawks each finished with 11 shots while the Maroons posted a 12-9 advantage in penalty corners.
Top Performers
- Eaton, sophomore midfielder Audrey Dickens (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney), and senior captain Gabrielle Corder (Centreville, Md./Queen Anne’s County) each had two shots.
- First-year goalie Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) made two saves in her second straight start.
- Wooten had five shots and a goal and an assist while Martin added three shots and two goals.
- Hannah Roerden came up with five stops in the Maroons’ fourth win of the season.
Notes
- Roanoke has now won two of the last three meetings, sandwiching the Seahawks’ last win over the Maroons – a 2-0 shutout in St. Mary’s City on September 14, 2019.
- St. Mary’s begins Atlantic East Conference play next week with three straight league games.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Oct. 9 vs. Neumann (2-7, 0-0 AEC) – Jamie L. Roberts Stadium – 1:00 p.m.