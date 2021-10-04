ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team continued their unbeaten streak in United East Conference action Saturday afternoon. St. Mary’s College (6-3-3, 2-0-2 UEC) topped the visiting Penn State Berks Lions (2-6-2, 2-1-0 UEC), 1-0, thanks to the leg of junior defender Gabby Manning (Finksburg, Md./Gerstell Academy).

How It Happened

The Seahawks jumped out to an early lead, scoring on their second shot of the game when St. Mary’s College was awarded a free kick on the far side of the field about 35 yards out. Manning stepped up to the ball and fired a right-footed shot that sailed over the Berks keeper into the top right corner in the 11th minute.

stepped up to the ball and fired a right-footed shot that sailed over the Berks keeper into the top right corner in the 11th minute. That would be all the scoring for the game as both keepers were brick walls the remainder of the game.

Inside the Box Score

Penn State Berks topped the offensive categories with a 13-4 shot advantage and an 8-5 margin in corner kicks.

Gabby Manning dribbling vs. Shenandoah (9.5.21) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Top Performers

Four different players had a shot in the game for St. Mary’s College.

With her first goal of the season, Manning becomes the just third Seahawk with a game-winner this season.

becomes the just third Seahawk with a game-winner this season. First-year Kylie Wells (Middletown, Md./Middletown) made three saves in recording her fourth solo shutout of the season. Wells has four shutouts in five starts for a 0.18 goals against average.

(Middletown, Md./Middletown) made three saves in recording her fourth solo shutout of the season. has four shutouts in five starts for a 0.18 goals against average. Sara Hathaway and Jeyda Duran each had three shots to pace the Lions while Savannah McNeal was credited with one save but disrupted many scoring opportunities for St. Mary’s College.

Notes

St. Mary’s College is currently in second place in the United East team standings with eight points behind first-place Penn State Harrisburg (4-3-4, 3-0-1 UEC).

The Seahawks are now 4-1-3 in their last eight games.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Oct. 6 at Mary Washington (1-5-1) – Fredericksburg, Va. – 3:00 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...