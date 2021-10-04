Saturday’s Powerball drawing may not have produced a top-tier winner, but two third-tier winning tickets were sold in Maryland. A lucky player in Southern Maryland added the Power Play feature to their ticket, leading to a $150,000 third-tier prize. Another lucky ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Chesapeake City.

There were a total of 35,499 winning tickets sold in Maryland for the drawing, with prizes ranging $4 to $50,000. There were also 5,373Power Playwinners. The winning numbers to match were 2, 7, 11, 17, 32; thePowerballwas 11 andPower Playwas x3. The state’s big winning tickets were sold by:

$150,000 : Sheetz #292, 22711 Three Notch Rd., California (St. Mary’s)

: Sheetz #292, 22711 Three Notch Rd., California (St. Mary’s) $50,000:Bennett’s Thrifty Liquors, 2852 Augustine Herman Hwy, Chesapeake City (Cecil)

The jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $620 million, making it the sixth-largest jackpot inPowerballhistory. The cash option is $446 million.

Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the back of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. They get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Instructions on claiming prizes in person or by mail are available HERE. Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330 in Baltimore. The Lottery’s Claims Center in Baltimore is open by appointment only (no walk-ins). Click here to schedule an appointment.

In 2021, Maryland has had one jackpot win of $731.1 million, two second-tier $2 million wins, three second-tier $1 million wins along with 46 third-tier wins of $50,000 to $150,000.

Watch televised Powerball drawings at 11:22 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on WBAL-TV. Winning numbers are available at mdlottery.com and on your smartphone by downloading the free MD Lottery app. Powerball is offered in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each. Players can add either Power Play to their tickets for an additional $1 or Double Play for an additional $1 or both for a total ticket cost of $4.

