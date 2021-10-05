Budds Creek MD, (10/2/21)- York Haven Pa’s Jason Covert snared his second Late Model victory of the season in last Saturday night’s 35-lap “Larry Hills Memorial” at Potomac Speedway. The win for Covert, worth $6315 in purse and bonus money, came in his familiar Cameron/Mann owned Rocket no.72 and would mark his 18th career track feature win.

Jamie Lathroum zoomed into the lead at the drop of the green flag as the field went hard into turn one with Covert in tow. Lathroum’s lead would last until the sixth lap when Covert blew in and gained the top spot the following circuit. From there forward it would be a race for second as Covert was the class of the field and zipped home to the popular win. “Man, that was a lot of fun.” A happy Jason Covert stated in victory lane. “Jamie got us there at the start but I wasn’t worried because I knew how good our car was and it just came to life once we got going.”

With his second-place finish, Jamie Lathroum captured his second consecutive track title. “We had a good year and I’m glad to get this team the championship,” Lathroum added. “I would like to have won this one because Larry (Hills) helped get my career started, we just came up one spot short.”

Kenny Moreland came from the rear of the field to collect third with Dale Hollidge and 14th starting Devin Frey completing the top five in his first-ever Late Model start at Potomac. Heats went to Covert and Moreland.

In the companion 20-lap RUSH Crate, Late Model feature Chuck Bowie wired the field for his second win of the season aboard his Rosie Bowie owned Rocket no.14C. Bowie took the lead on lap one and never looked back as he would lead the distance in the caution-free event.

“Our car was awesome tonight and a big thanks to all our sponsors, it’s been a good season for us.” With his 4th place finish, Jeremy Pilkerton claimed his second consecutive division championship. “Our car wasn’t as good as it needed to be tonight but we got the championship and it was truly a team effort this season.” Ed Pope Jr, Mike Raleigh, Pilkerton, and Timmy Booth rounded out the top five.

In support of class action, PJ Hatcher rolled to his 10th win of the season and claimed the 2021 track crown in the process. Hatcher’s title was the second of his career with his first coming in 2008 and the win was his career 25th which moved him to third all-time in the division. Colin Long rolled to his 3rd win of the season in the 15-lap Hobby Stock main and even with a disappointing 11th place finish, Mikey Latham took his third division championship in the past four seasons.

Justin Hatcher notched his 7th 15-lap Strictly Stock win of the season and with his runner-up effort, Casey Sheckles collected his first-ever Potomac title. Seth Hood had a career night as he won both 15-lap U Car features with Dominic King capping off his career season with his first-ever division title.

Late Model feature finish

Jason Covert, Jamie Lathroum, Kenny Moreland, Dale Hollidge, Devin Frey, Jason Miller, Joey Leavell, Brent Bordeaux, Sam Archer, Tyler Bare, Keith Koontz, Jonathan Raley, Cody Lear, Pancho Lawler, Harry Shipe, Brandon Long

RUSH Crate Late Model feature finish

Chuck Bowie, Ed Pope Jr, Mike Raleigh, Jeremy Pilkerton, Timmy Booth, Megan Mann, Ben Bowie, Dylan High DNS- Jamie Quade

Street Stock feature finish

PJ Hatcher, Deuce Wright, Stevie Gingery, Ben Pirner, Marty Hanbury, Stephen Hilgenberg, Mike Bladen, Scotty Nelson DNS- Mason Hanson, John Cobb

Hobby Stock feature finish

Colin Long, Erik Hanson, Wyatt Hanson, Austin Lathroum, Corey Bradley, Hilton Pickeral, Troy Kassiris, Owen Lacey, Greg Morgan, Billy Crouse, Mikey Latham DQ-Brian Maxey DNS-Raymond Reed

Strictly Stock feature finish

Justin Hatcher, Casey Sheckles, Nabil Guffey, John Hardesty, Daniel Knodle, Brian Johnson, Greg Mattingly, Larry Fuchs, Bob Todd, Richie Gibson, Bunk Farrell, Scooter Tippett

U Car feature finish (make up)

Seth Hood, Dominic King, Kristy Whitehouse, Faith Lacey, Jason Penn, Emily Quade, James Stonestreet, Ashley Stansell, Mackenzie Smith, Stephen Suite, Trevor Hammett, Shelby Beale, Brook Bowles, Joey Suite DNS- Shawn Payne, Bryan Allen, Richard Inscoe, Matt Poppish, Kaitlyn Inscoe, Zach Unelnhake

U Car feature finish (regular)

Seth Hood, Kristy Whitehouse, Dominic King, Joe Beard, James Stonestreet, Jason Penn, Trevor Hammett, Emily Quade, Richard Inscoe, Brian Cusick, Stephen Suite, Shelby Beale, Mackenzie Smith, Ashley Stansell, Faith Lacey, Joey Suite, Brook Bowles DNS- Jayden Hatcher

