ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that more than $155 million in Child Care Stabilization Grants will be distributed to licensed child care centers and registered family child care providers across the state this month. These federal funds will provide financial relief to child care providers and help address the financial burdens and operational challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We continue to recognize the critical role that child care providers across the state this month have played in the state’s overall recovery efforts—nurturing, caring for, and educating our youngest children while also supporting our state’s essential services and economy,” said Governor Hogan. “Maryland is committed to sustaining our child care sector and ensuring that high-quality and affordable child care programs remain open and available to serve families.”

Child Care Stabilization Grants are part of the $309 million American Rescue Plan Act relief funding for investment in the State’s child care system to ensure providers are economically stable and that safe, high quality, and affordable child care is available for all families.

Eligible child care programs will receive a $15,000 base award and $500 for each licensed program slot. Grant funds can be used to cover expenses associated with providing, or preparing to provide, child care during COVID-19, such as personnel costs, rent or mortgage payments, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), mental health supports for children and employees, as well as past expenses.

The stabilization grant funds are in addition to the $155 million distributed to the child care community during the COVID-19 pandemic, which included costs for essential personnel child care, as well as grants to offset the costs of low capacity, lost income, PPE, cleaning, and reopening.

“Our family and center-based child care providers have worked diligently during the pandemic to ensure the care, safety, and education of Maryland’s children,” said State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury. “These funds will help bolster our child care community and continue access to a thriving, well-resourced child care system essential in the development and education of our infants, toddlers and early learners.”

Additional information on Child Care Stabilization Grants can be found at: https://earlychildhood.marylandpublicschools.org/arp.

Like this: Like Loading...