Heritage Chocolates

22795 Washington Street

Leonardtown, MD

240-587-3123

After being on Leonardtown Square for over five years, Terra and Chris have moved Heritage Chocolates down the street. Now located in a cute house on Washington Street, they have plenty of room to create their magic!

I stopped in on Saturday to check out the new place. After parking in their lot behind the building, I entered through the back door. The first thing I saw was the homemade gelato and sorbet and behind that the “I Love Lucy” era enrober. I was glad to see it was still where we can watch them make the wonderful chocolates!















They had all my favorites…and some new ones! My all-time favorite (and a top seller) is a milk chocolate Sea Salt Caramel. Of course, I had to get some to take home. So, I admit it, I might be a chocoholic! I also got some Peanut Butter Meltaways (these are amazing) and Chocolate Covered Cashews. I tried something new this time, Chocolate Covered Animal Crackers. These are now near the top of my favorite list.

On my way out the door, I got a dish of Peach Sorbetto. It was wonderful. It had a delicate peach flavor and wasn’t too sweet. Perfect!

This time of year, they have Caramel Apples and other fall treats. Stop by to check them out! There are picnic tables outside and tables and chairs inside.

Heritage Chocolate hours:

Monday through Thursday – 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Friday and Saturday – 10:00 am to 8:00 pm

Sunday – 12:00pm to 5:00pm

Heritage Chocolate website: https://www.heritagechocolateshop.com/

Heritage Chocolates Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/HeritageChocolates

