CHESTERTOWN, MD– The St. Mary’s Rowing squad opened their 2021 campaign in a memorable fashion last Saturday morning. Both the men’s and women’s teams competed in the 5k Head of Chester Chase Race hosted by Washington College at 9 am. Weather conditions for today’s race were as follows:
- 1st 3k light wind and nice conditions.
- The last 2k head wind at 9mph.
- Close to slack tide for the race.
How it Happened
- The Women’s eights accomplished an astonishing feat this morning in the 5k race as they defeated WAC for the first time in program history. Washington College is the defending champs of the MARC and have won the conference numerous times, making today’s takedown even more exciting for the Seahawks. The Women’s eight beat Washington College in their victory by one crucial second, finishing in 18:03 while Washington finished 18:04. Catholic came in third at 18:15.
- The Seahawk’s W2V8 finished behind Washington’s W2V8 at 20:33; Washington finished at 19:13
- The women’s four finished just over a minute behind Washington College. Washington finished the fours in 23:48 as the Seahawks finished in 24:49.
Lineups
WV8+
C: Erin Lanham
Stroke: Emily Frieman
6: Haley Roche
5: Emma McNesby
4: Erin Rhodes
2: Sydney West
Bow: Annika Drilling
W2V8+
Stroke: Tess Ovington
7: Tori Wertin
6: Gabby Plummer
4: Kate Oswald
2: Lily Risette
Bow: Maddy Lager
WV4+
Stroke: Melissa LaCross
3: Adina Field
Bow: Sadiyyah Holsey
Key Performers
Seniors Emily Frieman and Colette Nortman in the stern pair were key to leading their team to this great victory according to Coach Anna Lindgren-Streicher.
Up Next
Both teams will be heading to Philadelphia, PA on October 30th to participate in the Head of the Schuylkill Race. The start time is set for 9 am.