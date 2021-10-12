CHESTERTOWN, MD– The St. Mary’s Rowing squad opened their 2021 campaign in a memorable fashion last Saturday morning. Both the men’s and women’s teams competed in the 5k Head of Chester Chase Race hosted by Washington College at 9 am. Weather conditions for today’s race were as follows:

1st 3k light wind and nice conditions.

The last 2k head wind at 9mph.

Close to slack tide for the race.

Women’s Team Getting Ready at Sunrise

How it Happened

The Women’s eights accomplished an astonishing feat this morning in the 5k race as they defeated WAC for the first time in program history. Washington College is the defending champs of the MARC and have won the conference numerous times, making today’s takedown even more exciting for the Seahawks. The Women’s eight beat Washington College in their victory by one crucial second, finishing in 18:03 while Washington finished 18:04. Catholic came in third at 18:15.

The Seahawk’s W2V8 finished behind Washington’s W2V8 at 20:33; Washington finished at 19:13

The women’s four finished just over a minute behind Washington College. Washington finished the fours in 23:48 as the Seahawks finished in 24:49.

Lineups

WV8+

C: Erin Lanham

Stroke: Emily Frieman

7: Colette Nortman

6: Haley Roche

5: Emma McNesby

4: Erin Rhodes

3: Nicolette Iacona

2: Sydney West

Bow: Annika Drilling

W2V8+

C: Kenzie Zamora

Stroke: Tess Ovington

7: Tori Wertin

6: Gabby Plummer

5: Meara Johnson

4: Kate Oswald

3: Greta Michels

2: Lily Risette

Bow: Maddy Lager

WV4+

C: Molly Liberman

Stroke: Melissa LaCross

3: Adina Field

2: Bridget Robey

Bow: Sadiyyah Holsey

Key Performers

Seniors Emily Frieman and Colette Nortman in the stern pair were key to leading their team to this great victory according to Coach Anna Lindgren-Streicher .

Up Next

Both teams will be heading to Philadelphia, PA on October 30th to participate in the Head of the Schuylkill Race. The start time is set for 9 am.

