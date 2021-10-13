GLEN BURNIE, MD (October 12, 2021)– At one time or another, we are all pedestrians. That’s why it’s critical to remember: in a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian, the pedestrian is far more likely to be killed or injured. In 2020, 138 pedestrians involved in motor vehicles crashes were killed, an increase of 14 from 2019.

This October, in observance of Pedestrian Safety Awareness Month, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office is reminding motorists to slow down, drive sober and look out for pedestrians – practices that are especially important this time of year as the sun sets earlier in the evening. Throughout the month, the Highway Safety Office will promote Be the Share the Road Driver messaging on advertising platforms including MDOT MTA buses, billboards, Pandora radio, Hulu, YouTube, Instagram, and Snapchat.

“Following the speed limit, driving sober, and avoiding distracted driving aren’t elements of the law — they’re critical components to keep pedestrians safe,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer, who also serves as Governor Larry Hogan’s Highway Safety Representative. “With higher speeds, distractions, and impairment, drivers require longer reaction time and greater stopping distance to avoid potentially catastrophic results for pedestrians and other vulnerable road users.”

While there are many actions that pedestrians can take to stay safe, such as walking on sidewalks, wearing bright colors, and crossing at marked crosswalks, there are actions that drivers can take — such as obeying the posted speed limit, focusing only on driving, and never driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Learn more about the MDOT MVA’s Highway Safety Office at ZeroDeathsMD.gov or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @ZeroDeathsMD

