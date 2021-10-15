Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Chesapeake Shores chapter honored Scheibel Construction at its annual Excellence in Construction & Safety Awards on September 16th at The Hotel at Arundel Preserve in Hanover, MD. Scheibel Construction received the 2021 Excellence in Construction award in the Institutional/$25 to $100 Million category for the Northern High School replacement project in Owings, MD.

Ms. Shuchita Warner, Director of School Construction for Calvert County Public Schools, Brian Eschman, Senior Associate with GWWO Architects, and members of the project team from Scheibel Construction accepted the award.

Northern High School has been awarded LEED Silver status in recognition of the sustainable practices used in the construction of the new building. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence. Through design, construction and operations practices that improve environmental and human health, LEED-certified buildings are helping to make the world more sustainable.

