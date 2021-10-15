LEONARDTOWN, MD– There are a variety of STEM-related programs available to students in St. Mary’s County and the Seventh Annual Maryland STEM Festival and Expo brings a myriad of STEM-related activities, programs, and organizations together in one venue. This year, St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) is excited to integrate the arts into our STEM programming making our event a STEAM Festival! This year’s festival theme is Health and Wellness, and both students and parents can explore the various hands-on activities to help foster their child’s STEAM interests.

SMCPS has arranged to have exhibitors from many local and state agencies, including St. Mary’s County Health Department, Naval Air Station Patuxent River Educational Outreach Office, St. Mary’s College of Maryland Biology and Physics Departments, University of Maryland Unmanned Aircraft Systems, and many more.

There will also be opportunities for students to do some hands-on learning with demonstrations in robotics, rocketry, and many other fascinating areas of STEAM. There truly is something for everyone at the Expo! Students of all ages are encouraged to attend.

The 2021 SMCPS STEAM Festival is being held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown, Maryland. The Expo runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Admission is free, and the event is open to the public. There will be food and beverages available for purchase. Come and spend the day at this event.

For more information on the Maryland Festival, visit marylandstemfestival.org. If you have questions about the SMCPS STEAM Festival contact Ms. Colleen Gill at 301-475-5511, ext. 32190 or Mr. Jason Hayes at 301-475-5511, ext. 32116.

