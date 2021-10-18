The cloud kitchen sector has been booming ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the novel coronavirus disrupted the F&B industry, restauranteurs quickly pivoted and brainstormed new ways to continue their operations.

If you’ve been contemplating starting your own virtual kitchen, there hasn’t been a better time to hop on the bandwagon. Cloud kitchens offer several benefits, including lower operational costs. Also, they give you a way to cater to shifting consumer preferences and purchase behavior.

Challenges of Launching a Cloud Kitchen

Despite the amazing benefits of starting your own cloud kitchen, there’s one slight catch. You lose the personal connection with customers. In the absence of a physical establishment, you’ll struggle to earn the trust and loyalty of your customers. This, in turn, makes it difficult to build your brand.

But that’s where eye-catching packaging steps into the picture.

Packaging has always played a key role in various industries, including retail and FMCG. It’s just as useful for the F&B industry, particularly when you’re running a virtual kitchen. Apart from reinforcing your brand identity, high-quality packaging can also help you forge a personal connection with customers.

It plays a key role in boosting customer retention and loyalty. Also, it can help you stand apart from the other cloud kitchens and restaurants in your area.

The best part is that great packaging doesn’t always have to cost a fortune. In this blog, we’ve outlined a few simple and cost-effective packaging tips to turn your booming cloud kitchen into an established brand. Let’s take a look.

Put Your Brand Left, Right, and Center

When you’re running a cloud kitchen, your packaging is one of the most important physical representations of your business. That’s why it is crucial to bring your brand identity to the forefront of your packaging.

Of course, you could get boxes, cutlery, and paper bags printed with your logo. But when you’re starting out, that might seem like a hefty upfront investment. A more affordable and long-lasting alternative would be to get custom-made self-inking stamps with your brand logo, company name, and other details.

Apart from being cost-effective, custom self-inking stamps are a great way to set your business apart from other cloud kitchens. Also, they add a rustic yet professional touch to your packaging. The best part is that you can order self-inking rubber stamps in different sizes to suit your needs.

At the very least, your logo should be present on the boxes you use to pack various food items. Also, it should be present on any other objects accompanying the food. These include cutlery, condiments, tissue papers, and paper or plastic bags.

Create an Unboxing Experience

Your cloud kitchen can’t provide the same experience as dining at a traditional restaurant. But that doesn’t mean you can’t curate a unique and memorable experience for your customers. You simply need to use your packaging to delight them and simulate the feeling of eating out.

An easy trick is to include instructions on how to set the right ambiance for enjoying the meal. Make the instructions humorous, and try to showcase your brand personality through the content.

Similarly, there’s any specific way to consume the food items a customer has ordered, use your packaging to let them know about the same. Also, you could get funny one-liners or quotes printed inside your packaging. It’s a great way to delight your customers, and lift their spirits.

Another effective technique is to include a discount coupon inside the packaging. It’ll help you retain customers and earn their loyalty. You could even provide them with free samples of new food items you’re planning to introduce on the menu.

Maintain the Personal Touch

A simple handwritten “thank you” note can go a long way to help you forge a lasting relationship with customers. It helps your customers realize that there are living, breathing humans behind the online ordering system. Also, it’s an excellent way to make your customers feel valued.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to use a custom self-inking stamp to add your logo to the “thank you” cards. If handwritten notes seem laborious and time-consuming, you could also use pre-printed “thank you” cards. In such cases, it’s clever to use a self-inking stamp to add your signature to the note and retain that personal touch.

Whether you’re running an established cloud kitchen or starting a new one, attractive packaging plays a key role in building your brand. Find cost-effective ways of showcasing your brand’s personality through the packaging. Also, don’t forget to highlight your human touch with a personalized handwritten “thank you” note.

Like this: Like Loading...