La Plata, MD, October 15, 2021 – Devising the picture-perfect vacation for most travelers can be time-consuming and daunting. Victoria “Vycki” Borgnis of Rene K DePuy Dream Vacations recently obtained her Verified Travel Advisor certification from the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA).

In our industry, competition is fierce. But when stamped with the ASTA VTA badge, the travel industry and potential clients are granted the reassurance that Vycki’s professionalism and industry knowledge is at the highest standard.

The American Society of Travel Advisors is the leading global advocate for travel advisors, the travel industry, and the traveling public. ASTA’s certification programs provide a higher level of verifiable professional knowledge to the advanced seller of travel. Completion of the Verified Travel Advisor Program proves to the traveler, and the industry, that the advisor has the highest level of proficiency and dedication to their business. Only ASTA members subscribe to a 12-point Code of Ethics, the core of which is the concept of “Integrity in Travel.” Put simply, this is the pledge on which our members stake their reputations.

Victoria “Vycki” Borgnis of Rene K DePuy Dream Vacations has passed ASTA’s rigorous standards and intense curriculum and is awarded the badge of being an ASTA Verified Travel Advisor. Stamped with the VTA badge, Vycki has achieved the highest level of integrity by our industry standards.

For all your travel needs contact

Vycki Borgnis

Rene K DePuy Dream Vacations

352-805-8564

v.borgnis@dreamvacations.com

Like this: Like Loading...