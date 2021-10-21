LA PLATA, MD – Maryland Transportation Secretary Gregory Slater met with Charles County officials today to discuss the Draft FY 2022 – FY 2027 Consolidated Transportation Program (CTP), which details the Maryland Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) six-year capital budget. The meeting was part of MDOT’s annual tour of 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City to update local officials and the public on the Hogan Administration’s $16.4 billion investment over the next six years in transit, highways, motor vehicle services, the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Officials also discussed the Maryland Transportation Authority’s (MDTA) $2.8 billion in additional investments in Maryland’s toll roads and bridges. More information on the CTP process is available at http://ctp.maryland.gov.

“As promised, we crafted this budget to invest in preserving our aging infrastructure, delivering projects to support Maryland’s economic recovery, and creating a shelf of projects for the next generation,” said Secretary Slater. “This approach to infrastructure investment allows us to maintain a state of good repair and be ready to quickly move projects into construction with any new federal transportation funding.”

The Draft CTP outlines investments in each of MDOT’s transportation business units funded by the Transportation Trust Fund, including Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA), Maryland Port Administration (MPA), Maryland Transit Administration (MTA), Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA), State Highway Administration (SHA) and The Secretary’s Office (TSO). The FY 2022 operating budget totals $2.24 billion.

This $16.4 billion Draft FY 2022 – FY 2027 capital budget focuses on system preservation, major projects, planning, and engineering. More than half of the budget – $8.2 billion – will go toward preserving aging infrastructure.?

MTA is facing $2 billion in state of good repair needs on its transit network. MDOT as a whole is facing a $7 billion state of good repair backlog, including needs on highways and bridges, and also at port, airport, and motor vehicle facilities.

Along with a focus on system preservation, major projects, planning, and engineering, MDOT highlighted several other priorities, including:

delivering infrastructure projectsstatewide in a way that incorporates technology, flexibility and future growth;

providing safe and accessible mobility choicesfor all users, including pedestrians and bicyclists, that consider the interplay of land use and transportation decisions; and

MDOT also highlighted $16.8 million in grants, recently announced by Governor Larry Hogan, to support bicycle, pedestrian, and trail improvements through 42 projects across the state. Through the Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network Program, La Plata will receive $328,000 for the final design of a pathway and buffered bicycle facility between downtown La Plata and St. Charles Parkway via Laurel Springs Regional Park.

SHA Administrator Tim Smith discussed the importance of maintaining the state’s highways and bridges. As SHA works on completing projects throughout the state, its focus remains on asset management, accessibility, and mobility.

Administrator Smith emphasized the need to provide safe access to all users, including people who travel by foot, bicycle, and scooter. SHA’s Context Driven Guide is changing the way the administration delivers projects. Using these guidelines, SHA considers the context of an area – including surrounding land use and other factors – throughout the planning process to determine which options and design features will make the area safer and more accessible for all.

SHA has projects underway across the state, including work in Charles County. Design of a $3.2 million project to replace the MD 225 Mattawoman Creek Bridge is underway. Construction is anticipated to take place from spring 2023 to summer 2024.

Construction is slated to begin in spring 2022 on a $1.3 million intersection improvement project at MD 228 and Western Parkway. Improvements include adding a second eastbound left-turn lane for traffic traveling north on Western Parkway. Construction is expected to be complete by fall 2022.

Administrator Smith highlighted resurfacing projects too, including work along US 301 from MD 257 to the Nice/Middleton Bridge, a $1.2 million project completed in July. Also on US 301, resurfacing and from Billingsley Road to south of Smallwood Drive is expected to be completed this fall.

MDTA Executive Director Jim Ports discussed the ongoing construction of the new Nice/Middleton Bridge over the Potomac River. The new bridge will double the vehicle capacity, improve safety, replace the toll plaza with highway speed all-electronic tolling, and continue to allow tall ships to pass beneath. It is expected to open in early 2023.

Executive Director Ports noted that in February, the Tier 1 Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the ongoing Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study was made available for public review and comment at baycrossingstudy.com. The MDTA held in-person and virtual public hearings in April, and the comment period ended in May. The MDTA expects to identify a Selected Corridor Alternative and publish a combined Final Environmental Impact Statement/Record of Decision this winter.

In addition, Executive Director Ports said construction for highway speed all-electronic tolling on new gantries and removal or partial removal of existing toll plazas is underway at the Fort McHenry Tunnel, JFK Memorial Highway, and the Nice/Middleton Bridge. A study is underway for the I-895/Baltimore Harbor Tunnel Toll Plaza and Interchange Improvements, which will allow the MDTA to bring highway speed all-electronic tolling to the Harbor Tunnel.

Executive Director Ports also discussed the MDTA’s launch of DriveEzMD, the new home for all things tolling in Maryland. The April launch of DriveEzMD included a new website, web chat, customer call center with expanded hours, text notifications, and more.

Finally, he noted that work continues on the $1.1 billion I-95 Express Toll Lanes Northbound Extension northeast of Baltimore to relieve congestion and improve travel along the I-95 Corridor. Construction began in May on the project to widen northbound I-95 between MD 43 (White Marsh Boulevard) and MD 152 (Mountain Road) to make way for the extension of two northbound Express Toll Lanes. The extension is expected to open to traffic by 2024 to MD 152, with the full extension to the north of MD 24 open by 2027.

MTA Acting Administrator Holly Arnold discussed the agency’s investments and priorities throughout the state, including keeping the transit system in a state of good repair. She also discussed MTA’s first 50-year Statewide Transit Plan, expected to be complete by the end of the year. Building upon existing regional and local transit plans across the state, the plan will outline a 50-year vision for transit in Maryland to help define transit needs across the state for future generations.

MTA makes a significant investment in transit in Charles County, providing $3.6 million in operating and capital grants to support the local transit operation, VanGo. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Charles County will receive $10.2 million in federal relief funds to support transit operations and/or capital needs of the county.

MVA Deputy Administrator Leslie Dews reminded those in attendance that MVA remains under an appointment-only operation, allowing the administration to efficiently serve more customers. Most branches have returned to pre-pandemic levels or are exceeding monthly transactions from previous years.

Among other recent changes, customers can now renew a license up to 12 months in advance. In addition, MVA extended the new photo requirement from every eight years to every 16 years. For Commercial Driver’s License customers, expiration dates on all CDL products will be changing from five years to eight years, the same as the non-commercial license.

MVA offers more transactions online than ever before and customers are taking advantage of those services more than ever. Those services will be enhanced with the final rollout of MVA’s IT modernization project, known as Customer Connect, in December.

Phase 1 of Customer Connect was completed in July 2020. Phase 2 will include driver services, driver enforcement, investigations, and financial services. At full deployment, Customer Connect will consolidate existing IT systems at MVA into a single portal, giving the agency a complete view of the customer and real-time updates. For customers, this means greater access to their information online and a more secure product with the implementation of MD ID, a randomly generated number that protects a customer’s personal information.

Deputy Administrator Dews provided an update on the federal REAL ID requirement. MVA is working hard to ensure every Marylander is prepared for the new deadline of May 3, 2023. Currently, 83% of Marylanders are REAL ID compliant, one of the highest in the nation.

Deputy Administrator Dews also discussed the Hogan Administration’s recent announcement of more than $80,000 for law enforcement agencies in Charles County to address highway safety.

MAA Local Aviation Support Director Ashish Solanki said MAA’s capital program remains focused on improving facilities and services for customers while creating opportunities for domestic and international air service. Driven by the mission to provide exceptional service in the safest, most reliable, and efficient manner, system preservation projects include an airport-wide restroom renovation program; aviation fuel storage replacement and expansion; electrical feeder replacements; airfield lighting vault upgrades; and passenger boarding bridge replacement.

After a short pause due to the pandemic, MAA is moving forward with a major, multi-year terminal improvement to the center of operations for Southwest Airlines, the largest airline partner at BWI Marshall. The Concourse A/B Connector and Baggage Handling System Project will transform a major portion of the airport, creating an enhanced travel experience for passengers and supporting the future growth of Southwest. Improvements will include direct concourse-to-concourse connectivity for passengers, new food and retail concessions, modern restrooms, and expanded airline hold rooms, all atop a new baggage handling system.

MAA also is moving forward with on-site preparation and utility work that will support the construction of a major aircraft maintenance facility for Southwest, the carrier’s first such maintenance hangar in the Northeast.

MAA will continue to support aviation and airports across Maryland by working with its 35 public-use airports in the state.

For the Statewide Aviation Grants program that provides important state funding and support for airport improvement projects, MAA intends to administer $1.6 million in grants during Fiscal 2022 for regional airports across Maryland. Maryland Airport in Indian Head will receive $108,000 in state aviation grant assistance for taxiway and apron pavement rehabilitation.

