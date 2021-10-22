On Saturday, October 16, Discovery Lane preschool in Waldorf held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a crowd of local families and local dignitaries for its expanded private pre-school, following its recent receipt of the Maryland Opportunity Grant in late August and after receiving rezoning approval from the Charles County Commissioners at the end of September for the school to operate in central Waldorf.

Co owners and founders Alice Lane, left to right, and Shante Lane Tamerat listen as featured speaker Maryland State Senator Arthur Ellis, 28th legislative district, reads a Maryland Senate Citation that he presented to Discovery Lane School at a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday, October 16 in Waldorf.

Maryland State Senator Arthur Ellis, 28th legislative district, presented co-owners Alice Lane and Shante Lane Tamerat with a Maryland Senate Citation in recognition of “the expansion of your school.”

The citation added, “This development of alternative schooling options for our families through individualized education creates a foundation for healthy living styles in Charles County. Thank you for leading the way.”

Rhaine Frazier, Admissions Director for Discovery Lane Pre School in Waldorf gives Maryland State Senator Arthur Ellis, right, a tour of its expanded facilities Saturday, October 16, following the ribbon cutting ceremony attended by a large group of families and local and state dignitaries.

According to its website, the school “…is a school serving students, preschool-1st grade. Our schoolwas developed for families desiring a progressive approach to learning…”

Also attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony and presenting citations were Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq., Charles County Commissioner President, and Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates, along with Charles County State Delegates Edith J. Patterson and Debra Davis.

Co owners and founders Alice Lane, left to right, and Shante Lane Tamerat, and Maryland State Senator Arthur Ellis display a Maryland State Senate Citation Saturday, October 16 to the crowd gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony at Discovery Lane School in Waldorf. Ellis presented the citation at the event which was also attended by Charles County Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq., Commissioner Thomasina O. Coates, along with Charles County State Delegates Edith J. Patterson and Debra Davis. The citation recognized “the expansion of your school.” The citation added, “This development of alternative schooling options for our families through individualized education creates a foundation for healthy living styles in Charles County. Thank you for leading the way.”

The school was founded in 2014 by Lane and Tamerat, a mother-daughter team.

