PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. –Oct. 22, 2021–Stay active through the cold winter months with sports offered through the Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation (CCPR). Take it to the hoop with basketball or take it to the mat with youth wrestling.

Adult basketball is open to players ages 18 and older excluding high school students. The team registration fee is $600 and registrants are in charge of forming their own teams of 10-15 players. Games are played at Northeast Community Center on Tuesday or Thursday evenings from 6-10 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Dec. 7. For a registration/roster form, please email sports@calvertcountymd.gov, the registration deadline is Nov. 19.

Youth basketballregistration is open now through Nov. 26 or until divisions are full. Children from fourth grade to 12th grade are eligible. The cost for the first family member is $81. Each additional family member will receive a $5 discount off the registration fee. An additional $15 will be due the first week of practice if a CCPR game jersey is needed. Do not delay; youth basketball divisions fill up fast. Volunteer coaches for youth basketball are also needed in all grade divisions.

Rookie basketballregistration is open to children in second and third grades to learn fundamental skills of basketball. The program meets once a week for eight weeks beginning Saturday, Jan. 8, 2021. The cost is $50 per child and clinics will be held at various locations throughout Calvert County. The deadline to register is Friday, Dec. 31.

Youth wrestlingregistration is now open. Children ages 4 through 14 are eligible. CCPR offers youth wrestling in the southern/central part of the county. Registration is $80 for the first family member with each additional family member receiving $5 off the registration fee. Practice will be held at Patuxent High School on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Nov. 23 through March 10.

Winter sports registration can be submitted online or by calling 410-535-1600, ext. 2649. Please email sports@calvertcountymd.gov with questions about winter sports registration.

