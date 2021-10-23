LEONARDTOWN, MD– Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of October 20, 2021.

The Board appointed Mr. Daniel Hart as Assistant Principal, 12 month, at Great Mills High School. Mr. Hart holds a Bachelor’s Degree from West Liberty State University and a Master’s Degree from McDaniel College. He currently serves as an Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Great Mills High School.

This appointment will become effective October 25, 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...