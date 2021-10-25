(WALDORF, MD Oct. 25, 2021) – One year after Hospice of Charles County became an affiliate of Hospice of the Chesapeake, its President, and CEO Mike Brady shared an update on the nonprofit’s progress with the Rotary Club of Charles County (La Plata).

The guest speaker at the club’s weekly breakfast meeting at the Greene Turtle in La Plata, Maryland, on Oct. 13, Brady offered a “State of Hospice” address that included updates on some of the critical goals leadership had outlined to better serve families in the Charles County community.

(Oct. 13, 2021) Hospice of the Chesapeake CEO Mike Brady, left, greets E. Larry Sanders of ELS Insurance at the Rotary Club of Charles County (La Plata) weekly breakfast meeting at the Greene Turtle in La Plata, Maryland. Courtesy photo

(Oct. 13, 2021) Hospice of the Chesapeake CEO Mike Brady, left, with Chelsea Clute of CSM Foundation, at the Rotary Club of Charles County (La Plata) weekly breakfast meeting at the Greene Turtle in La Plata, Maryland. Courtesy photo

(Oct. 13, 2021) Rotary Club of Charles County (La Plata) President Chris Zabriskie, right, greets Hospice of the Chesapeake CEO Mike Brady at the club’s weekly breakfast meeting at the Greene Turtle in La Plata, Maryland. Courtesy photo

“I’m here because I made a commitment in October 2020 on behalf of our 300 employees, our board of directors, our volunteers our donors that we would do everything in our power, regardless of the obstacles, to care for more patients and families living with advanced illness and loss in Charles County,” Brady said.

He then outlined the many achievements to back that commitment. Since the merger 12 months ago, the organization added more clinical team members and expanded its ability to admit hospice patients more quickly, increasing the number of patients cared for each day by 100 percent.

Much needed information technology updates have been made throughout the organization and to the Charles County Inpatient Care Center in Waldorf. Updates to the building have been completed, including new beds, furniture, flooring, and paint, all made possible with the support of a bond from the state of Maryland and local donors. Other renovations include the opening of the Hussman Supportive Care Center, while work expected to be completed this year includes a state-of-the-art clinical education center and Chesapeake Life Center bereavement counseling suites. The grief programs have been expanded to reach more adults, children, and teens, and served more than 100 clients over the last year.

Noting that this has taken place while the world is experiencing a devastating epidemic, Brady also shared that his organization rebuilt partnerships throughout the county, including the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, many local medical practices, and assisted living senior centers.

“We worked directly with you, our community, including community members, healthcare partners, volunteers, and donors, to educate and reach those who can share our message of hope and healing,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...