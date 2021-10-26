The Slice House

41565 Park Avenue

Leonardtown, MD

301-997-6577

I stopped in recently to see Ken and Maegyne Held at The Slice House. I love their pizza! The house-made crust is delicious and is always crisp, but not overdone. I wanted to see how they were doing and what new things they have right now. I was pleasantly surprised to hear about the latest additions to the menu.

The Slice House (open around two and a half years) serves pizza by the slice (not whole pies). They have Cheese, Pepperoni, Chicken Cilantro-Pesto, and specialty pizzas that change weekly. They use only the best ingredients, and it really is my favorite pizza place! Check out their Facebook page for their weekly pizza, usually, they have very interesting ones!

















In addition to pizza, new additions are:

Wednesday – Authentic New York Sabrett Natural Casing Hot Dogs – prepared the traditional way.

Thursday and Friday – Muffaletta's and Meatball Subs – A Muffaletta is cold-cuts in a wide, round, flat loaf of bread with sesame seeds on top. A spicy olive tapenade is spread inside. These large loaves are cut into ½ pound quarters. They are delicious! The Meatballs Subs are served on fresh-baked sub rolls. Yum!

Saturday – Italian Subs – The meat for the Italian Subs (and the Muffaletta) are from Citterio, which is an Italian family-owned company founded in Italy in 1878. The bread is so good! They almost always sell out of these amazing subs!



















The day we went (a Saturday), we had a slice of Cheese pizza, a slice of Chicken Cilantro-Pesto pizza (my favorite and a top seller), and an Italian Sub. We also had a draft craft beer…hey…beer and pizza!! The pizza was fabulous. The ratio of topping to crust is just the right balance. The sub was outstanding! No wonder they sell out!

The Slice House also has a Grab & Go case so you can pick up salads, sandwiches, sides, desserts, and drinks. They have a full-service bar with eight craft beers on tap, wine, and spirits. They have indoor and pet-friendly outdoor seating.

It was good to see Ken and Maegyne’s son, John, who helps his parents run the restaurants. The Slice House has a casual, comfortable atmosphere and Ken, Maegyne, and John are always so friendly!

The Slice House hours:

Wednesday and Thursday – 11:00am to 2:00pm

Friday and Saturday – 11:00am to 8:00pm

Sunday, Monday, Tuesday – Closed

The Slice House II Go

22745 Washington Street

Leonardtown, MD

Open since July 2020, The Slice House II Go is the place to go for whole pizzas. The space has a large brick oven, and they can turn out a pizza quickly! You can take out or use their indoor seating. They have a bar serving beer and wine.

The Slice House II Go hours:

Wednesday and Thursday – 3:00pm to 7:00pm

Friday and Saturday – 11:00am to 8:00pm

Sunday, Monday, Tuesday – Closed







Stop in and see why The Slice House is on my list of favorite places!

The Slice House Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/TheSliceHouseLeonardtown

The Slice House website http://theslicehouse.com

